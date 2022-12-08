Deformed steel bars seized

LAHORE:Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Wednesday started operation against illegal and un-licenced steel factories and seized hundreds of tons deformed steel bars and other products of six units.

The team also barred the mills from manufacturing the products. On the orders of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Memon, the PSQCA Director General Zainul Abedin gave task to Director Standard Development Centre Conformity Assessment Muhammad Rizwan who constituted a team for operation.

The team raided units Daroghawala and found six illegal and un-licenced steel mills who were producing steel deformed bars. The team seized hundreds of tons deformed steel bars and other products. Stock of a cable manufacturing unit was also seized and barred from production.