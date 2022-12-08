2,897 students receive degrees at LCWU convocation

LAHORE:The 18th convocation of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) was held here Wednesday in which degrees were awarded to 2,897 students of the batch of 2022.

Punjab Governor / Chancellor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman presided over the first session of the convocation as the chief guest. Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that LCWU had a long history of 100 years of excellence. Addressing the students, he said “As women your participation in the development of Pakistan is crucial. Your entrance into the marketplace can strongly elevate economic development and can help to decrease the dependency ratio as well as increase the proportion of wage-earners to dependents,”. The governor said that the government was committed to provide the desired social protection for women that could ensure their participation in the social and economic progress of the country as there could be no meaningful advancement where women were excluded. “To that end, our government has engaged itself with addressing issues of gender inequalities, domestic violence, and lack of social protection that exacerbate injustice, and privation and limit women’s ability to reach their full potential”, he added.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza while addressing the convocation said that LCWU has become a member of the 15 selected partner universities for the HESSA Project in the Year 2022. HESSA is a USAID-funded initiative led by the University of Utah, the University of Alabama, and the Institute of International Education (IIE). Various faculty and staff members of LCWU have attended training in Islamabad and USA under this project, she added. The VC said, moreover, LCWU was a proud member of the CPEC Consortium of Universities, an initiative of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and the China Association of Higher Education (CAHE).

Highlighting the achievement of the university the VC further said: “Our student council head girl has been nominated for the Prime Minister’s Flood Heroes Award and she has been selected among top universities for this prestigious award at an award ceremony on 5th December 2022 in commemoration with International Volunteers Day at Prime Minister’s Office, Islamabad.”.

In the convocation, 17 degrees of PhD, and 821 degrees of MS/MPhil., 2,045 degrees of BCom, BBA, BE, B Architecture, BSCS, BFA, Doctor of Pharmacy, and 14 degrees of MA Islamic Studies were distributed to female students; 648 female students of Government Graduate Samanabad College for Women, 587 female students of Government Graduate Cooper Road College for Women and 424 students of Government Graduate Gulberg College were also awarded degrees. A total of 912 female students were awarded medals and various honors.

One student was awarded the Vice-Chancellor Gold Medal, 67 female students were awarded Academic Gold Medals, and 69 female students were awarded Silver Medals. Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad Executive Director Shaista Sohail was the chief guest of the second session. The ceremony also featured the special alumni awards to Prof Khalida Samar, Bushra Aitzaz, Prof Irfana Maryam and many others.

GCU Innovation Fest: The students of Government College University (GCU) Lahore put on display as many as 52 business ideas and science-based solutions at the Innovation Fest 2022 on Wednesday.

The Innovation Fest, organised by the University’s Business Incubation Centre (BIC), is part of the week-long Second All Pakistan Summit for Students’ Societies attended by students of 25 universities across Pakistan.