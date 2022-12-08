Two men jailed for possessing drugs

A model court sentenced two drug peddlers to imprisonment besides imposing fines on them on Wednesday. Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeeshan Akhter Khan of the Model Criminal Trial Court (West) awarded 18-month imprisonment to Ameer Bux and 10-month to his friend Ashraf over possession of narcotics.

Ameer was told to pay a fine of Rs11,000 and Ashraf Rs40,000. In case of default, both the convicts will have to undergo additional imprisonment. On April 13, the Manghopir police had arrested the two accused near the Northern Bypass after they were found in possession of hashish. They had recovered 535 grammes of hashish from Ameer and 470 grammes from Ashraf.

The accused submitted an application before the court, admitting to their guilt of possessing the narcotics without any “force and coercion”. State prosecutor Muhammad Ashraf Qaiser argued that no evidence was required to corroborate the charge against the accused after their admission and pleaded to the court to punish them. A case was registered under Sections 6/9 B of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 at the Manghopir police station.