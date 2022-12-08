Man, two sons killed in Swabi

SWABI: A dispute over cricket led to the killing of a man and his two young sons in Kalabat village on Tuesday night, police said.

Police officials said that Hidayatullah, son of the deceased Mohammad Iqbal, told them that there was an exchange of hot words between his brother Qaisar Khan and the accused Haroon Khan and Osama Khan over cricket pitch digging on Tuesday’s afternoon.

He said that they were sitting in front of their house at night when Haroon and Osama, who were armed, opened fire on them.