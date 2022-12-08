Man, two sons killed in Swabi

SWABI: A dispute over cricket led to the killing of a man and his two young sons in Kalabat village on Tuesday night, police said.
Police officials said that Hidayatullah, son of the deceased Mohammad Iqbal, told them that there was an exchange of hot words between his brother Qaisar Khan and the accused Haroon Khan and Osama Khan over cricket pitch digging on Tuesday’s afternoon.
He said that they were sitting in front of their house at night when Haroon and Osama, who were armed, opened fire on them.
CHARSADDA: A former provincial minister on Wednesday accused a senator of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of occupying...
PESHAWAR: Institute of Management Sciences arranged one-day stakeholder conference on political and socioeconomic...
MANSEHRA: A 16-year-old Afghan girl committed suicide here on Wednesday.The hanging body of the girl was found in a...
KARACHI: Social media-based sellers make a tonne of money selling food, bakery items, products, and other services via...
MARDAN: District police arrested 21 persons including several proclaimed offenders and also recovered arms and drugs...
PESHAWAR: The two-day ‘women youth career conference’ concluded at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University here...
Comments