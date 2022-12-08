UoP fine arts dept, RTI Commission organise logo competition

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission, in collaboration with the Fine Arts Department of University of Peshawar, organised a ‘Logo Competition’ in which some 30 designs were presented and the top three among them were given cash prizes here on Wednesday.

The students of the department prepared the logo designs and submitted to the jury composed of two members each from the RTI Commission and the Fine Arts Department.

All the logos were unveiled in presence of the students and faculty members of the university. After the display of the logo, an awareness session was arranged at the department. Chief Commissioner RTI Farah Hamid Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Farah Hamid Khan said that the RTI Law had been enacted in the province for nine years. During the time, it had come up with a number of achievements that benefited the public in many ways, she added.

She said the commission was mandated to publicise the requirements of the RTI law and the rights of individuals under it. In order to show recognition for achievements of the information commission, the logo is ideal for correspondence with government departments and other stakeholders, she said.

Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Qazi, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities University of Peshawar and Chairperson Fine Arts Department Fareeda Rasheed hailed the RTI Commission’s efforts in taking on board the masses regarding the benefits of the law.

The top three position holders of the logo competition were given away cash prizes of Rs15000, Rs10,000 and Rs5000, respectively.