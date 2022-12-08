We’re broke

According to reports, Pakistan’s total level of debt stood at a staggering Rs62.5 trillion at the end of September of this year. It would not be out of order to assume that the number has only grown since then. This is an utterly unsustainable amount. No amount of tax increase can ever fill this yawning hole in our finances.
How much can we pass on to the poor by way of indirect taxes? Finance Minister Ishaq Dar needs to pay immediate attention to this grave situation and implement some concrete measures to stop this nation from going bust.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
