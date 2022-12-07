Thai PM indicates 2023 election run

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha said on Tuesday he wants to rule until 2025, indicating for the first time that he plans to stand in the kingdom´s upcoming general election.

Thailand is due to go to the polls early next year and on Tuesday the main opposition Pheu Thai party launched some of its campaign themes. Prayut came to power as army chief in a 2014 coup before cementing his position in a controversial 2019 election, but his popularity has been in the doldrums. Pheu Thai is riding high in the polls but the current Thai constitution, drafted under military rule, stacks the system in favour of army-linked parties.