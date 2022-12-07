Man crushed to death in accident

LAHORE:A 28-year-old man was killed in a road traffic accident in Old Kahna on Tuesday. The victim was riding a bike and going somewhere. As he reached near steel bridge, a 22-wheeler container ran over him. The victim received fatal injuries and died on the spot. His body was removed to morgue.

In another accident, a person fall in Sherakot, Babu Sabu waste water drainage. The victim identified as Rehmat Nazir 48 accidently slipped into the drain and fell unconscious. Nearby people called rescue teams which evacuated the victim.

Two members of dacoit gang arrested: Shahdara Police have arrested two members of Majo Dacoit Gang identified as Anas alias Majo and Javed Iqbal on Tuesday. Police also recovered four bikes, two pistols and bullets from their custody.

The suspects have confessed to committing various bids in different parts of the city. In another incident, New Anarkali police have arrested a man identified as Umar Riaz for resorting to aerial firing publicly in fish market. Police registered a case against him and recovered at least 30 empties from the crime scene.

STI delegation visits PSCA: A delegation of the Secretariat Training Institute (STI), Islamabad visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Qurban Lines here on Tuesday. The delegation was comprised of 53 undertraining officers and five faculty members. The PPIC3 SP M Asim Jasra briefed about the various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform.