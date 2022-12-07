Small Industrial Estate to be set up in Gujrat

LAHORE:Punjab government Tuesday decided setting up a new Small Industrial Estate in Gujrat following the establishment of Gujrat as a new division.

The decision was made in the 120th meeting of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation Board held at 90 Shara-e-Quaid-i-Azam chaired by Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal. The meeting discussed 12-point agenda and the Board approved the minutes of the 119th meeting and reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken. The Board agreed to set up a new Small Industrial Estate in Gujrat. The Planning and Development Department will re-examine the project in the light of the P&D Board's condition on the project. The Board also heard three departmental appeals and formed three committees to investigate the cases after listening to the petitioners. These committees will review the cases and submit their reports in the next meeting of the board. Aslam Iqbal addressing the meeting said that the establishment of new industrial estates is necessary for the promotion of industries. Further, 24 small industrial estates have been set up across the province. The government is also ensuring their 100% colonisation along with the establishment of new industrial estates. The minister said that world class industrial infrastructure is being provided in the industrial estates. Secretary Industries and Commerce Sohail Ashraf, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation Asif Farrukh and board members attended the meeting.

ETPB’s online information mechanism: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has introduced online system for information. Online applications will be received for allotment of accommodation rooms for Hindu and Sikh pilgrims coming to Pakistan from across the world to participate in their religious ceremonies and other information will be provided online. Senior pilgrims will be given special facilities on priority and full information about their accommodation will be provided before coming to Pakistan. Additionally, a Grievance Cell has been established through which complaints can be lodged online. A Legal Case Management System has also been implemented in which complete information about any case related to trust properties can be obtained.