Two men arrested for 11-year-old boy’s rape

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two men for their involvement in the rape of a minor boy in Karachi. The arrests were made by the District East investigation police.

The arrested men are believed to have sexually assaulted an 11-year-old boy in a residential building on Abul Hasan Ispahani Road on Monday. Police arrested them after the boy’s family filed a complaint at the Sachal police station.

According to District East Investigation-I SSP Tariq Mastoi, DNA sample testing and physical examination have shown that the arrested men are involved in sexually abusing the boy.