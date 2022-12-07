Two men arrested for 11-year-old boy’s rape

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two men for their involvement in the rape of a minor boy in Karachi. The arrests were made by the District East investigation police.
The arrested men are believed to have sexually assaulted an 11-year-old boy in a residential building on Abul Hasan Ispahani Road on Monday. Police arrested them after the boy’s family filed a complaint at the Sachal police station.
According to District East Investigation-I SSP Tariq Mastoi, DNA sample testing and physical examination have shown that the arrested men are involved in sexually abusing the boy.
In yet another heart-wrenching incident in Karachi, another girl was killed after being allegedly subjected to rape on...
The Sindh government has shown its concerns over increasing electricity loadshedding in Karachi despite the arrival of...
Chairman Sindh Boards Committee of Chairmen and Board of Intermediate Education Karachi Dr Saeed Uddin has written a...
The family of Orangi Pilot Project director Perween Rahman has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against the...
Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday handed over annual grant...
DIG South Range Irfan Ali Baloch, chairman of the joint investigation team that is probing the murder of a policeman...
Comments