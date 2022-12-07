JIT head requests city police chief to transfer DHA cop murder case to CTD

DIG South Range Irfan Ali Baloch, chairman of the joint investigation team (JIT) that is probing the murder of a policeman in Defence Housing Authority, has requested Karachi’s Additional IG Jawed Alam Odho to transfer the investigation of the case to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

A citizen, Khurram Nisar, fled to Sweden overnight after shooting shot dead Police Constable Abdul Rehman after the Shaheen Force cop, along with other policemen, had pulled him over on 26th Street, Phase V, DHA, on November 21. CCTV footage shows the suspect firing gunshots at the cop before speeding away.

Officials said on Tuesday that DIG Baloch had written a letter to Odho. The letter says: “It is submitted that the SP Investigation-II City Division, South Range, has reported vide a letter to his office dated December 5, 2022, that as per policy of the Sindh Police the investigation of the cases related to the police killings should be investigated by the CTD Sindh, Karachi.

“In view of the above, SP Investigation-II requested that the investigation of the case FIR 500/2022 of Clifton Police Station, District South, may kindly be transferred to CTD Sindh in the best interest of government work.” Earlier, the JIT of the Karachi police had sought legal assistance from Swedish authorities in the murder case.

In his letter, DIG Baloch requested the city police chief to write a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Karachi to request the Swedish authorities to provide legal assistance in bringing Nisar to justice.

The letter further reads, “You are requested to kindly move the investigations and FIR details that was lodged at the Clifton Police Station of the murder of PC Abdul Rehman by accused Khurram Nisar, who fled to Sweden after murdering PC Rehman.

“It was requested that the same be moved to Chief Protocol Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, having a camp office in Karachi at the FTC building, Karachi, with the request that the complete particulars of the above-named accused may kindly be forwarded to the Swedish Embassy (Consulate) at Pakistan also for legal assistance as well as information and the same may also be communicated to the Pakistani Mission in Sweden on an immediate basis through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the larger interest of justice.”

Officials said DIG Baloch had also written a letter to the deputy director of the FIA Immigration, Jinnah International Airport Karachi, in which he had requested provision of the travel history of the accused. Another letter was moved by DIG Baloch to the Additional DIG FIA Zone-1, Karachi, in which he had requested the placement of the name of the accused on the Provincial National Identification List involved in the murder FIR registered at the Clifton police station.