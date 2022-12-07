Fawad hails SC suo motu notice of Arshad Sharif killing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday lauded the Supreme Court for taking suo motu notice of senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing.

In a tweet, he said: “People expect from the honourable judges that shunning pressure they would stand for the supremacy of the Constitution to protect basic human rights.”

PTI-related cases are being sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which is biased and unilateral with the party.

Fawad tweeted to say that his party’s references against the chief election commissioner and members are not being heard. “The Election Commission’s love for PDM is not hidden, it is murder of justice,” he charged.

“When Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir showed a mirror to Shehbaz Sharif, the Centaurs Mall was closed to harm his business. Today is the era of naked fascism,” alleged PTI Secretary General Asad Umar.

In another tweet he said that only achievement of imported government is to change the NAB law so that they could have hundreds of billions of rupees of corruption cases closed. “This NRO2 is a good example of why the people of Pakistan distrust this rigged system which is by the powerful, of the powerful, for the powerful,” Asad said.

PTI Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari also came hard on the government and said the regime change conspiracy made nation stand behind Imran Khan. Torture and violence by the State against PTI leadership and protestors failed to stop rising tide of nation standing with Imran. Fake cases against Imran failed. Bye-elections across the country showed his massive support, she added.

Some statistics were also posted on her Twitter account and, referring to these, she said this is what regime change was all about - to bring Pakistan’s economy into self-destruct mode. “To do that they had to create political instability first. This was done abetted by US regime change conspiracy. Will no one be held accountable in the State’s corridors of power?”

“The petty vengeful behaviour of Crime Minister and the State is showing everywhere especially since they cannot get their act together to stop their economic disaster and political chaos. So the AJK PM criticised Shehbaz Sharif for not mentioning Kashmiris sacrifices and Shehbaz responded by sealing Centaurus. Pathetic,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, in his reaction to the Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb’s statement, PTI Information Secretary Farrukh Habib said that the government of imported imposed thieves could not be appreciated anywhere in the world, now baseless statements are being made in anger.

“Imran Khan raised the honor and prestige of Pakistan in the world and raised his voice for Kashmir at every forum while PDM’s fascist government humiliated the people by making false cases against its political opponents and torturing them,” he charged. He claimed that here was no narrative of ‘robbers’ and they could not stop the people from supporting Imran Khan even through violent actions. Imran has worked tirelessly for the betterment of the devastated economy after as he came to power and put the economy on the path of development with six percent growth.

“A gang of thieves has bankrupted the country in eight months and now allegations are being levelled against each other. There is no difference between Crime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Fascist Modi, both are brutalising Kashmiris in their own way,” he alleged.

The time of the drama based on the lies of the imported government is now over, he claimed, saying the people are demanding immediate elections, as free and fair elections are the only solution to the country’s economic and political crisis.