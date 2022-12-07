DRC Swabi settles 11,795 disputes in nine years

SWABI: The Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) has settled 11,795 out of 11,923 disputes of different nature during the last nine years, sources in the council said on Tuesday.

The sources said that 128 disputes could not be resolved due to inflexible position of the parties, but the DRC members were working to find an amicable settlement to end the rivalries.

The record available in the DRC office showed that 1,796 disputes were reported in 2018, which was the highest number of cases in the last nine years.

The DRC started working in Swabi in 2014 and a total of 760 disputes were reported in the first year.

According to the data, 1,289 disputes were reported in 2015, 1,241 in 2016, 1,528 in 2017, 1,796 in 2018, 1,699 in 2019, 1,084 in 2020, 1,207 in 2021 and 1,311 in the current year so far.

The DRC has resolved 701 disputes through legal action fully supported by the police and other departments.

Most of the cases that were reported to the DCR were about property and refusal of inheritance rights to the women. A total of 3,977 property disputes were reported and settled through negotiations.

About 3,911 monetary disputes and 3,206 cases of domestic rivalries over women were reported.