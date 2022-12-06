Live electricity wire kills teenager in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A teenager was electrocuted after he touched a live electricity wire near Super No 4 in Kari Khaisur area on Monday.

Relatives said the victim Muhammad Ramzan, 15, and a student in grade 8, was taking his goats to the field for grazing when he touched a live electricity wire near Super No 4 in Kari Khaisur area.

They said the teenager died on the spot due to electrocution.The relatives said that they lodged several complaints with the relevant department but authorities did not budge to lift sagging electricity wires and save precious lives from the fatal incidents. They appealed to the government and the department concerned to provide them justice.