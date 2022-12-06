Live electricity wire kills teenager in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A teenager was electrocuted after he touched a live electricity wire near Super No 4 in Kari Khaisur area on Monday.
Relatives said the victim Muhammad Ramzan, 15, and a student in grade 8, was taking his goats to the field for grazing when he touched a live electricity wire near Super No 4 in Kari Khaisur area.
They said the teenager died on the spot due to electrocution.The relatives said that they lodged several complaints with the relevant department but authorities did not budge to lift sagging electricity wires and save precious lives from the fatal incidents. They appealed to the government and the department concerned to provide them justice.
LAHORE: Tanzeem Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has said that Islam is a complete code of life designed to dominate to...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has demanded that political parties should begin negotiations to prepare a...
MARDAN: Speakers at a workshop arranged at the Mardan Medical Complex on Monday said contracting HIV/AIDs could be...
TANK: Hundreds of people, including social activists, lawyers, traders and political workers, on Monday staged a...
NOWSHERA: The male and female students of all the colleges in Nowshera district on Monday blocked the Grand Trunk Road...
LAHORE: As Lahore remained on top of world’s most polluted cities on Monday, the polluters were also seen on rampage...
Comments