‘Cancer, diabetes patients dying due to shortage of medicines’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman said on Monday there was an acute shortage of medicines for various deadly diseases, including cancer and diabetes, in hospitals of Karachi and patients were dying because of it, but both federal and provincial governments were not concerned.

He said the Sindh government should tell when there would be a crackdown against the sellers of medicines in the black market. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was more dangerous for the people than any virus, he said.