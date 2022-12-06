Larkana Press Club gets Rs5m grant in aid cheque

On behalf of the Sindh government, President Pakistan Peoples Party Women's Wing and Sindh Assembly member Faryal Talpur and Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon have presented an annual grant in aid cheque of Rs5 million to the Larkana Press Club.
President Larkana Press Club Zafar Abro and General Secretary Muhammad Ashiq Pathan received the cheque, said a statement issued on Monday. Jameel Ahmed Soomro, former home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, former law minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjhar and PPP Larkana District President Aijaz Ahmed Laghari were also present on the occasion.
Treasures of VerismThe ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Akram Spaul, Aamir Qureshi,...
The Joint Groups Committee — a joint platform of non-teaching staffers and faculty members of the University of...
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman said on Monday there was an...
A British expert in forensic DNA and serology sciences, Dr William Goodwin, has expressed satisfaction with the...
Six people lost their lives while three others were wounded in separate road accidents on Monday.According to police,...
A milk shopkeeper was shot dead for offering resistance during a mugging bid in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad area on...
Comments