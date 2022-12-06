Larkana Press Club gets Rs5m grant in aid cheque

On behalf of the Sindh government, President Pakistan Peoples Party Women's Wing and Sindh Assembly member Faryal Talpur and Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon have presented an annual grant in aid cheque of Rs5 million to the Larkana Press Club.

President Larkana Press Club Zafar Abro and General Secretary Muhammad Ashiq Pathan received the cheque, said a statement issued on Monday. Jameel Ahmed Soomro, former home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, former law minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjhar and PPP Larkana District President Aijaz Ahmed Laghari were also present on the occasion.