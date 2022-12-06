British expert satisfied with forensic lab’s quality of work at KU

A British expert in forensic DNA and serology sciences, Dr William Goodwin, has expressed satisfaction with the quality of the work being done in the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), Karachi University.
According to the statement issued by the Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) on Monday, the visit of Dr Goodwin from the School of Forensic and Applied Science, University of Central Lancashire, UK, was sponsored by the Forensic Division of International Committee of the Red Cross.
Prof Goodwin observed the activities of analysts at the SFDL and expressed satisfaction over the quality of the work being done there. He also applauded the latest equipment and working capacity of the laboratory.
