Oxford Dictionaries names ‘goblin mode’ its word of the year

LONDON: Asked to sum up 2022 in a word, the public has chosen a phrase. Oxford Dictionaries said on Monday that “goblin mode” has been selected by online vote as its word of the year. It defines the term as “a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.” First seen on Twitter in 2009, “goblin mode” gained popularity in 2022. “Given the year we’ve just experienced, ‘goblin mode’ resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point,” said Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl. Winning phrase was chosen by public vote, from among three finalists selected by Oxford Languages lexicographers: goblin mode, metaverse and the hashtag IStandWith.
WASHINGTON: Nasa´s Orion spaceship made a close pass of the Moon and used a gravity assist to whip itself back...
LONDON: Britain´s opposition Labour party vowed on Monday to scrap the unelected and “indefensible” House of...
DOHA: The United Arab Emirates´ president on Monday made his first visit to Qatar since the end of a nearly four-year...
GENEVA: More than one in five people in employment worldwide have experienced some form of workplace harassment or...
SYDNEY: Australia on Monday started building a vast network of antennas in the Outback, its section of what planners...
SEOUL: North Korea fired a barrage of artillery shells into a maritime buffer zone on Monday, Seoul´s military said,...
Comments