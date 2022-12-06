Oxford Dictionaries names ‘goblin mode’ its word of the year

LONDON: Asked to sum up 2022 in a word, the public has chosen a phrase. Oxford Dictionaries said on Monday that “goblin mode” has been selected by online vote as its word of the year. It defines the term as “a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.” First seen on Twitter in 2009, “goblin mode” gained popularity in 2022. “Given the year we’ve just experienced, ‘goblin mode’ resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point,” said Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl. Winning phrase was chosen by public vote, from among three finalists selected by Oxford Languages lexicographers: goblin mode, metaverse and the hashtag IStandWith.