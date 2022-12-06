PVF to hold camp for Asian Games in Iran

KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) plans to hold a couple of months camp of its senior national team in Iran before the Asian Games which are slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

"Yes, we will hold a two-month camp in Iran before the Asian Games and we will play against its top teams during the training programme," PVF chairman Chaudhry Yaqoob told 'The News' on Monday.

He said that after Ramadan, proper preparation of the senior team will be launched. "And before the Iran tour, we will hold a camp of the senior team for the Asiad after Ramadan inshaAllah," the official said.

However, he said that in the time before the national camp, work will be done on those 12 or 13 talented boys also who have the potential to be included in the national senior team camp for Asiad.

"Look, we plan to hold under-16 and under-18 camps from December 15 in Sialkot where we have a good hall. In the under-18 camp, we will also induct those 12 or 13 who have the potential to be drafted into the senior national team. We have already identified them," Yaqoob said.

Pakistan will feature in the Asian Under-16 Championship in Tashkent in June 2023. Next year, the country will also take part in the Asian Under-18 event. "But we want to start preparations for these events now," Yaqoob said.

He added that volleyball in the country is now on the right track. "Some more positives will be seen in future. I am very happy with the senior team's performance in the Central Asian Volleyball Championship which Pakistan hosted recently. We beat Iran twice, once in the league phase and then in the final. Iran had a mixed team, comprising seniors and juniors," Yaqoob said. He was confident that a strong senior side will be prepared for the Asian Games. "InshaAllah we will build a strong side," he said.