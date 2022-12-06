Chitral suicides

The suicide rate in Chitral is horrifically high. According to reports, 176 people from the area have ended their own lives between 2013 and 2019, the overwhelming majority of these cases involve young men and women. Chitral is a district with a promising literacy rate. Most of the area’s residents invest in their children’s education, be they boys or girls. Hence, it is surprising to find so many young people in the area choosing to take their own lives. One would think that given the area’s achievements in education, its young people would see a promising future ahead of them and have much to live for.

It is possible that, despite the high education rates, there is still a lack of quality jobs in the region. On the other hand, it could be that young people are under too much pressure to perform well academically. Whatever the reason behind this trend may be, the government has to get to the bottom of it. I would suggest that they boost the mental health resources of the region, ensuring that all schools and universities have psychological counsellors who can help young people deal with issues such as stress, anxiety and depression.

Ijaz Yousuf

Chitral