Five-day remand: Swati handed over to Quetta police

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati was handed over to Quetta police on a five-day remand for creating chaos according to a report on Sunday.

Earlier Swati was produced before the court of Duty Magistrate Abdul Sattar Bugti. The court handed PTI senator over to the police on a 5-day remand in the case. The PTI leader was arrested for the second time in the same case in a little over a month after he secured post-arrest bail from a court in the capital city. On Friday, the PTI Senator was arrested by Balochistan Police and was taken to Quetta and kept in Kuchlak jail.

The PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan demanded his immediate release. In a series of Tweets, Imran Khan condemned the vengeful manner in which the senator is being treated as shocking and condemnable. Imran said Swati was moved to PIMS in the early morning after suffering severe chest pains and breathing issues. While the test results were awaited Quetta police got him discharged and took him away endangering his life.

Meanwhile, former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said on Sunday that bogus FIRs had been lodged against Azam Swati. He said that Azam Swati’s health was deteriorating and that FIRs have been filed against all leaders including Imran Khan. Speaking to the media after the PTI leader Azam Swati’s hearing, Suri condemned the police action against the “elderly leader in extremely cold weather”.

“Is Azam Swati a foreign spy? What has he done? I think it is not good to use Balochistan police in such activities,” he said. Suri further claimed that there is “no worse example” for the restriction on freedom of expression than this. He said that only the case for attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan is not being registered, but the rest of party leadership is facing cases.