ASG holds literature programme

Islamabad : For its literature programme of the month, the Asian Study Group has organised a talk by Assistant Professor and Ali Jarrahi Fellow in Persian Studies today Monday in the Department of Religious Studies at the University of North Carolina, Dr. Waleed Ziad on his book, “Bibi Sahiba – The Female Scholar Saint of the Afghan Empire.”

The talk will be held at Marriot Hotel at 6:30 p.m.

The book overturns our understanding of women’s spiritual and religious leadership in the Muslim world before the 20th century and is based on original research, in six languages in Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Tracing her footsteps, this is the first time her comprehensive history has come to light. At the turn of the 19th century, Bibi Sahiba Kalan (1752-1803) the great female Sufi and scholar, was recognized as the most exalted saint of the age.