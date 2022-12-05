CTD conducts search operation

Islamabad : The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Aabpara and Industrial Area stations, the police spokesman said.

The contingent of CTD carried out a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of the Industrial area and Aabpara by CTD and local police under the supervision of the DSP (Operations) Counter-terrorism department. During the search and combing operation 58 suspects, 34 Motorcycles, and 13 vehicles were checked. During the operation, 20 suspicious persons and six motorcycles were shifted to the Industrial Area police station.