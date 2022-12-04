Sindh is land of peace, love: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former President and President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari said that civilized nations never forget their culture, civilization and language. “Sindh has always revered its history and culture and people of Sindh have never forgotten their heroes who sacrificed their lives while protecting their culture and motherland,” he said while congratulating Sindh on celebrating Culture Day falling on December 4.
Asif Ali Zardari said that Sindh is a land of peace, love, respect and brotherhood and it has a great culture. He said Sindh is the land of Sufis, learned people and brave people. He said that the people of Sindh should keep their culture alive and should never allow any kind of extremism on their land.
Islamabad: With legislation for animal rights already on the anvil, the federal government is set to roll out a course...
ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday deferred the indictment of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a case pertaining to...
PESHAWAR: The 13th Vintage and Classic Car Rally 2022 reached Michni Post and Khyber Rifles Officers’ Mess Landi...
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s ex-Speaker Asad Qaiser said on Saturday that an extension in the tenure of Gen Qamar...
ISLAMABAD: Expressing complete solidarity with Pakistan and its people on Saturday, Saudi Arabia strongly condemned an...
KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra says decision was taken after proper evaluation of health facilities previously...
Comments