Sindh is land of peace, love: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former President and President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari said that civilized nations never forget their culture, civilization and language. “Sindh has always revered its history and culture and people of Sindh have never forgotten their heroes who sacrificed their lives while protecting their culture and motherland,” he said while congratulating Sindh on celebrating Culture Day falling on December 4.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Sindh is a land of peace, love, respect and brotherhood and it has a great culture. He said Sindh is the land of Sufis, learned people and brave people. He said that the people of Sindh should keep their culture alive and should never allow any kind of extremism on their land.