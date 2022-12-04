Three tourists found dead in Murree

MURREE: Three tourists died in mysterious circumstances at a private hotel here on Saturday while another was found unconscious in his room, local media reported.

The deceased were identified as 28-year-old Mohammad Owais, 30-year-old Faisal Ayaz and 29-year-old Mohammad Shahrukh. The unconscious person was identified as Muhammad. All the four belonged to different areas of Punjab. The hotel was located in the remit of Patriata police station. Police personnel and rescue workers reached the spot after receiving reports about the incident. The tourists were rushed to a local hospital where three breathed their last.

Murree Police initiated an investigation into the incident and evidence is being collected from the spot.

Taking notice of the incident, CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari ordered to submit a report after investigation. He said that the cause of death will be determined in the light of autopsy and other forensic evidence.

Bukhari further said that the incident would be investigated on merit and action will be taken against those responsible as per law.