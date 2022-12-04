Karachi high-rise builders arrested

KARACHI: Muhammad Hanif Jiwani and his son Ahmed Hanif Jiwani, the builders of HSJ Icon, one of the tallest buildings on Karachi’s main Abdullah Haroon Road, have been arrested by the police.

The arrested father and son are the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the HSJ construction company. They have been accused of embezzling mortgaged property in their other company.

The arrests have been made on the basis of a registered case, while the court has also given a one-day police remand. There is also a bank default of billions of rupees on the company named after Hanif Jiwani, his wife and a son.

Judicial Magistrate, Bola Khan Police Station, has handed over Muhammad Hanif Sulaiman and Ahmed Hanif to the police on a theft FIR No83/2022 under Section 380/34 registered at the Nooriabad Police Station of Jamshoro District police till December 5.

Earlier, the police produced the suspects in the court. On the court inquiry, the suspects did not complain of ill-treatment by the police.

The police requested the court that the case should be investigated. Apart from arresting the co-accused, corona test should also be done.

Therefore, the accused should be handed over to the police on physical remand for 14 days.

However, the court handed over the accused to the police on physical remand until Monday, December 5, and ordered to submit a progress report on the next hearing.