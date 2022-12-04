Three cops martyred in Nowshera attack

NOWSHERA: Three policemen were martyred when militants riding a motorcycle opened fire on a police patrolling party in Iraqabad area on the main GT Road in the limits of Akora Khattak Police Station here on Saturday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Khan Gandapur said that the cops from the Soriyakhel police post were conducting routine patrolling when the militants opened fire on their van at around 7pm, leaving three cops dead.

The martyred policemen were identified as Head Constable Manzoor Khan, Constable Amanullah Khan and driver of the van Ayaz Khan. Soon after getting information about the attack, a contingent of police and officials of the Rescue 1122 reached the spot.

The Rescue officials transported the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera for post-mortem.

The police had launched a search operation in the area after the attack, he said, adding the police van was also damaged in the firing.

Meanwhile, the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack. In a WhatsApp message to reporters, TTP spokesman Mohammad Khorasani said that three cops were killed in the attack.