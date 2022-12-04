New Malaysian Cabinet led by Anwar Ibrahim sworn in at the national palace

KUALA LUMPUR: The new Malaysian Cabinet led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in on Saturday afternoon.

The Cabinet line-up includes two deputy prime ministers named Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Fadillah Yusof.

Anwar also holds the finance portfolio, while Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz of BN is the new trade minister.

Speaking to reporters after taking his oath of office, Ahmad Zahid called on all sides to set aside their political differences so that the new unity government can work to serve Malaysians.

“We need to prioritise the people to create stability in the country to lure back foreign investors and encourage DDI (domestic direct investments),” said the BN chairman. He added that BN leaders appointed to the Cabinet can help to strengthen Malaysia’s administration and management system, having had experience in government.

The defence portfolio and economy portfolios are held by Mohamad Hasan (BN) and Rafizi Ramli (PH) respectively.

Anthony Loke from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) is the transport minister while Mohamad Sabu (PH) serves as the agriculture minister.

Ahmad Zahid will also serve concurrently as rural development minister, while Mr Fadillah is the commodities minister at the same time. A separate swearing-in ceremony was held earlier in the morning for the appointed senators in the Upper House. Among the senators who were picked as ministers include former finance minister Tengku Zafrul, who lost his seat in the general election. Anwar’s leadership team comprises 28 ministers, which is leaner than the recent Cabinet teams helmed by Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Muhyiddin Yassin. The list of deputy ministers has yet to be announced.

Under the Ismail Sabri administration, there were 31 ministers and 38 deputies. Muhyiddin, meanwhile, had a Cabinet of 32 ministers and 38 deputies.

In announcing his Cabinet line-up on Friday night, Anwar said: “After swearing in tomorrow, I will hold a special meeting with the ministers so that some rules, directions, new methods can be introduced in order to speed up the efforts in carrying out their duties.”