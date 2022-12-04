Wahab inaugurates waterfall at Kidney Hill Park

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Saturday inaugurated a waterfall in the name of Benazir Bhutto at the Kidney Hill Park, also known as Ahmed Ali Park.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Director Parks Junaidullah Khan and other officers were also present during the inauguration ceremony. It is the only waterfall in Karachi which has a very attractive view. The park has more than 150,000 plant saplings and was built at the highest point of Karachi. “Green Karachi is among my priorities, plants and trees removed from different places of Karachi are moved to the Kidney Hill Park,” Wahab said.

He said that the park was 62 acres long and its land was occupied by different people in the past. He said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had reconstructed the park and opened it for public.

Speaking to the media, Wahab said that when his leadership asked him to leave the post of Karachi administrator, he would do so immediately.

“People are trying to become mayor by force. I had resigned two months ago. When I took charge of the Karachi administrator office in August 2021, there were many concerns. I belong to a middle class family and it is an honour for me to be the administrator of Karachi,” he said, adding that if the people of Karachi elected him as the mayor, it would be their decision. The best mayor is the one who does not do sit-ins and power politics.

He said the KMC parks provided very affordable entertainment to the people of poor and middle class families. He said many other parks were under construction in Karachi, adding that the Karachi Zoo and Safari Park had been improved.