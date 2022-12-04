Out in the cold

After the destruction caused by the floods, the victims and the government, which is ostensibly supposed to help the victims, were put in a race against time. Sadly they have lost. Winter is here and millions of victims are without shelter, food and any means of warmth. Yet again the people have been left to fend for themselves, yet again their government has let them down. Although the hour is late, if the government cares at all, they must immediately start building or finding facilities that can house the victims.
Daniyal Khan Jatoi
Larkana
