Truly noble

The recent activities of Zulfikar Bhutto Jr show that he is a true man of the people. Despite hailing from the most prominent political family in Pakistan and being born into tremendous wealth, he is not keen on dynastic politics and wants to help the people of Pakistan to find their own voice.
In an interview with DW, Bhutto Jr firmly dispelled the notion that he harbors any political ambitions. Rather, he seeks to change Pakistan through his art and activism. With such humility and grace, Bhutto Jr serves as a role model for all Pakistanis, particularly the elite, who are ever ready to use their family name for clout, wealth and power.
Mujeeb Ali Samo
Larkana
Sindhi Cultural Day is observed every year on the first Sunday of December. This festival is meant to be a celebration...
National Savings should immediately implement an SMS alert service so that customers are informed of deposits of...
Pakistan is among the most water-scarce countries in the world. Many people have to make do with having access to...
Hoshab is one of the most populated tehsils of Kech District. As the population has grown, so have the area’s...
After the destruction caused by the floods, the victims and the government, which is ostensibly supposed to help the...
According to recent news reports, the air pollution in Lahore has gotten so bad that its Air Quality Index has...
Comments