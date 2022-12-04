Truly noble

The recent activities of Zulfikar Bhutto Jr show that he is a true man of the people. Despite hailing from the most prominent political family in Pakistan and being born into tremendous wealth, he is not keen on dynastic politics and wants to help the people of Pakistan to find their own voice.

In an interview with DW, Bhutto Jr firmly dispelled the notion that he harbors any political ambitions. Rather, he seeks to change Pakistan through his art and activism. With such humility and grace, Bhutto Jr serves as a role model for all Pakistanis, particularly the elite, who are ever ready to use their family name for clout, wealth and power.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana