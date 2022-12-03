780 e-challans issued for traffic violations

Islamabad:As many as 780 e-challans have been issued on violations of the traffic rules using Safe City cameras in the federal capital.
According to the details, 657 e-challans have been issued for over speeding while 123 challans for violating traffic signals. The e-challan system is now fully operational in Islamabad and violators of the traffic rules are receiving e-challans at their home addresses.
The Safe City Project is still underway and seventy percent of its work is yet to be completed but the local administration has succeeded to launch the e-challan system in the city. Now anyone who will violate the traffic rules will not be able to deceive the traffic police and will be fined through e-challan. There will be no more arguments between the traffic wardens and the motorists or bike riders as a mechanism of issuance of challans have become highly transparent.
