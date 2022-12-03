Strategy for improvement in tree plantation campaign discussed

Islamabad:The government will work on a plan to clear the river banks and ensure the flow of water from rivers for the natural growth of trees whose survival rate will be much more than those trees that are planted in isolation in different parts of the country.

According to the details, the review of tree plantation campaigns revealed that billions of rupees have been spent despite the fact that the forest cannot be planted in isolation. The tree plantation campaigns in the last few years were mostly headed by bureaucrats instead of environmentalists who could have performed better to yield positive results.

It has also been revealed that the relevant authorities also ignored to carry out an empirical study into the availability of water due to which groundwater had to be extracted for the plants, putting strains on already depleted reserves.

The incumbent government also noticed that the previous government just focused on the plantation of trees without giving attention to some important factors that were necessary for their survival including water, light, nutrients, and temperature.

An official has said that it is necessary to get the right tree in the right place and ensure quality over quantity and this approach may require more initial investment per tree but will yield larger-growing, healthier, long-lived trees that provide environmental, social, and health benefits.

“It is also important to track and monitor the survival and health of the trees planted as part of the campaigns otherwise it can be a futile exercise with no results. Unfortunately, it happened in the past but we are reviewing it and will come up with a better policy for planting trees in the country,” he said.