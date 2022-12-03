Teachers stage sit-in, demand jobs regularisation

LAHORE:Hundreds of schoolteachers from different parts of Punjab staged a protest sit-in outside the Lahore Press Club on Friday demanding regularisation of services of Secondary School Educators (SSEs) and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs).

Carrying banners and placards they highlighted that thousands of teachers of different batches of 2014, 2015, 2016 had been waiting for regularisation of their services for several years. They reminded the Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas of his social media message in which he had announced that his ministry had forwarded a summary to the provincial cabinet for regularisation of services of SSEs and AEOs.

In his August 16 message on social media, Dr Murad Raas while terming it a “good news” had announced that file for regularisation of 14,000 teachers had been “initiated, signed and moved forward.”

Meanwhile, the teachers’ protest sit-in caused a great traffic mess on Davis Road and many adjacent roads with traffic wardens trying their best to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Representatives of different associations of teachers had joined the sit-in to express solidarity with the protesting teachers. The teachers continued their protest until the filing of this report.