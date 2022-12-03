 
December 03, 2022
Karachi

CITY PULSE

December 03, 2022

Mad O Jazr

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hamza Zaki, Hassaan Gondal, Maazin Kamal and Saad Choudhry. Titled ‘Mad O Jazr’, the show will run at the gallery until December 7. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

