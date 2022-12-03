PTI terminates basic membership of MNA Shakoor Shad

The Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday terminated basic party member of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Shakoor Shad, who was elected from NA-246 Lyari.

In a termination notice, the party has stated: “In pursuance of the recommendations of the sub-committee of the Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline contained in their decision taken on November 2, the basic membership of Abdul Shakoor Shad is terminated from the membership register of the party.”

According to the standing committee, complainant Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, who is currently the president of the PTI Sindh chapter, had levelled several allegations against the MNA. Zaidi had stated that the MNA appeared in the media and made statements against the party on various occasions.

“After stating countless times that he had resigned from National Assembly, he suddenly went against the party policy and filed a case in the Islamabad High Court, stating that he never resigned as an MNA.”

The committee issued a show-cause notice to Shakoor Shad to explain his position within seven days of the notice but he did not formally reply to the allegations.

The notice said: “The MNA shared two screenshots of WhatsApp messages and an application to the Deputy Director of the Federal Investigation Agency requesting for taking legal action against Muhammad Yousaf involved in the social media campaign against him.

“In WhatsApp messages, Yousaf levelled allegations against Shad and his son for smuggling of Irani cooking oil. In his voice message, Shad stated that despite his opposition, Zaidi issued a party ticket of UC chairman to Yousaf who had leveled accusations against him.”

After examining the facts of the complaint, the committee found that Shad did not reply to the allegations levelled by Zaidi. Therefore, the committee recommended to the PTI chairman for striking down Shad’s party membership.