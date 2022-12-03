FIR registered against man who ‘slaughtered wife, three daughters’ in Malir

Police on Friday registered a case against the prime accused in the murder case of family members in Malir’s Shamsi Society.

The case was registered under sections 302/325 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Al-Falah police station against Fawad, the man who murdered his wife and children before trying to kill himself at their rented house on Wednesday.

The police registered the case on behalf of the state because both families were using delay tactics, said Al-Falah SHO Badar Shakeel. “He [Fawad] will likely be discharged from the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, but his medical treatment will undergo under police custody.”

As soon as he was discharge from the hospital, he would be produced before a court, the police said. During the initial investigation, the police found out that Fawad was a fraudster and had deprived several people of millions of rupees in Shah Faisal Colony.

Fawad also told the police that besides working at his job, he had been running a trading business in collaboration with some investors, but he faced some losses and was under immense pressure because of the investors.

“My wife and I usually had fights at home. I was totally fed up with my life,” he typed. He said he had been upset after facing back-to-back financial losses in the trading business. Before slitting his own throat with the knife he had used to kill his family, Fawad had made a video call to a creditor. SHO Shakeel said the man had become extremely worried after the creditor demanded his money back.

Fawad had also phoned his brother Farhan, who lives abroad. After Farhan contacted his younger brother Faraz’s wife, who lives on the ground floor of the same house where the incident occurred, the woman and the brothers’ mother knocked on the door of Fawad’s portion of the house. Since the door was not opened by anyone, the lock of the door had to be broken. After the family entered inside and found the bodies and the injured man, they informed the police about the incident.