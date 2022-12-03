Need stressed to promote conceptual education

TIMERGARA: Department of Education at University of Malakand Chairman Prof Dr Iqbal Ahmad has said that conceptual education was being practiced in developed countries, where children’s concept is cleared and they go in the right direction whereas it is on the contrary in Pakistan where children are forced to become bookworms only.

This he said while addressing a function at Government High School Dheri Talash as chief guest here on Friday. The school head Yousaf Khan, senior teachers Khaleequr Rehman, Muhammad Haleem and Shahid Mehmood, besides former and current students of the school, also addressed the function arranged in the honour of former graduates.

He said education must bring a positive change in students’ attitude and enable them to serve the country and the nation in future.Dr Iqbal Ahmed said that education was not just about getting a degree and good marks in examinations, nor was it about getting an attractive position, rather it was meant to serve humanity.

He said that the education system in Pakistan was full of flaws and shortcomings.Prof Iqbal said that children should focus on their manners, communication skills and good relations with other children. He said that a successful person always served the nation and brightened the name of the country.

“It is not necessary for a student to get any official position, but he or she can serve to the best of his or her ability in every field of life,” he said and added that students in developed countries were awarded 70 percent marks on their attitude, 20 percent on their skills and only 10 percent on knowledge. He said that students should prepare from now to become successful people of the future.-