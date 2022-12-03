About to erupt

Dealing with a lack of essential facilities is part of living in Pakistan. However, given the economic turmoil and natural disaster we have had to endure, the deprivation is growing more acute. The people’s worries and frustrations with the system are growing, regardless of city or province, yet there seems to be no urgency in attempting to ease them.
The government needs to stop things from getting any worse and find a path to make things better in order to restore hope. If not, we risk falling into major instability.
Salam Majeed
Awaran
