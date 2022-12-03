Restore order

I live in the outskirts of the Islamabad-Rawalpindi area. I have to travel daily on national highway (N5) from a sector near Taxila to the twin cities and can attest to the fact that all is not well on our roads. People commit traffic violations in the most brazen manner imaginable.

From travelling on the wrong side of the road to cutting into queues at the toll plaza, there are few rules which I have not seen broken. This situation can only be fixed if the traffic rules are strictly enforced.

Muhammad Asif Amin

Islamabad