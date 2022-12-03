Restore order

I live in the outskirts of the Islamabad-Rawalpindi area. I have to travel daily on national highway (N5) from a sector near Taxila to the twin cities and can attest to the fact that all is not well on our roads. People commit traffic violations in the most brazen manner imaginable.
From travelling on the wrong side of the road to cutting into queues at the toll plaza, there are few rules which I have not seen broken. This situation can only be fixed if the traffic rules are strictly enforced.
Muhammad Asif Amin
Islamabad
About 15% of the world’s population lives with some kind of disability, and over the last few decades several...
Dealing with a lack of essential facilities is part of living in Pakistan. However, given the economic turmoil and...
The Green Line Metrobus service in Karachi is running successfully from Surjani Town to Numaish Chowrangi, but...
Poverty is endemic in Pakistan and it affects us all, one way or another. Life is hard for the poor in this country....
It is not easy being a feminist in Pakistan. One is accused of everything – from spreading obscenity to being a...
Much has been said about importing Russian crude in order to bring relief to the economy, but let us run some numbers...
Comments