Positive parenting

Everyone tries to determine how the relationship between parents and children might develop into an ideal one when it comes to family life.

Parents want their children to be well-behaved and disciplined adults with strong moral principles. But it is not a simple task. It is crucial to understand that the parent-child relationship is a two-way street. And parents and their children need to focus on their roles.

When this collaboration is not carried out responsibly, it has a terrible effect on future generations. Parenthood comes with a lot of responsibility.

Parents lead by example and guide their children through their actions. Even though many parents believe that fighting in private has little impact on their children, this is not entirely true. Parent-child disputes, violence, and other negative behaviour have a negative impact on kids. Not only do these factors impair children’s physical and mental development, but they also lead to emotional and behavioural issues in them. They can hear and feel violence even if they can’t see it.

Children’s behaviour is significantly influenced by their parents whose actions have an impact on the behaviour and emotions of their children. Every action controls their emotions.

Emotional control is a sign of aggressiveness and subsequent violence. Research suggests that children’s aggression may be influenced by their parents’ violent behaviour. Children who are exposed to aggressive behaviour on a regular basis may act aggressively towards other kids.

Children who have experienced parental violence have a significant and negative impact on their functioning. These detrimental impacts affect cognitive functioning, psychopathology, social competence, emotional and behavioural functioning, academic accomplishment, and general health.

Parents are usually unable to identify these issues until it is too late. Children tend to either take the blame for the conflict between their parents or look for other ways to express the anger, frustration, or sadness they feel. Low self-esteem, social disengagement, sadness, anxiety, hostility, violence, and delinquency have all been linked to early exposure to violence.

Parents provide a special psychological environment where children can learn how to react to various social situations around them. It is the responsibility of parents to teach their children how to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence. The issue of parental aggression and its detrimental effects on children is obviously one for which there is no easy fix.

Long-term issues for our society include looking beyond the confines of the immediate family, educating both children and adults about nonviolent dispute resolution techniques, and aggressively addressing parent violence.

Parenting styles provide different environments for developing children to acquire different distinctive behaviour. By creating an environment that is supportive, parents can play a crucial role in assisting their children in learning appropriate behaviour. Parents can achieve this by using parenting techniques that allow them and their kids to interact in a way that meets both their emotional and material needs while also offering the rules and a healthy environment needed for the growth of emotional regulation skills.

Avoiding physical violence and abrasive language in a child’s environment is essential to bringing peace and happiness into their existence. When parents are able to identify the issues, they can better understand how to nurture the child’s development while resolving the issues peacefully.

Positive parenting is all about this. Parents have a responsibility to understand their children’s needs and the consequences of their actions. Parents should consciously work to ensure that their parenting approach helps their children develop maturity and self-assurance.

The writer is a project assistant at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in Islamabad.