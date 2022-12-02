Two Palestinian fighters killed in West Bank raid

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinian militants on Thursday during an arrest raid that sparked gun battles in a West Bank stronghold of hardline factions, said Palestinian officials and Israel´s army.
Muhammad Ayman al-Saadi, 26, and Naim Jamal Zubaidi, 27, were “killed by the Israeli occupation bullets at dawn today during its aggression on Jenin camp,” a Palestinian health ministry statement said.
Israel´s army and Prime Minister Yair Lapid identified both Saadi and Zubaidi as top militants and confirmed their deaths in the operation, Israel´s latest in the West Bank. Deadly violence has surged in the territory since March, when Israel launched near daily raids following a series of deadly attacks targeting Israelis.
The army called Saadi “a high ranking operative in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation,” while Lapid described Zubaidi as “a senior member of the Al-Aqsa (Martyrs) Brigade,” the armed wing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas´s Fatah movement.
MADRID: Spanish police were investigating on Thursday a series of letter bombs sent to targets including the prime...
NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who announced the Saudi Arabia wrap of Dunki, was spotted in the holy city...
MQM founder Altaf Hussain and Pakistan’s IT and Telecommunication Minister and MQM-P leader Syed Aminul Haque. —...
GENEVA: Natural and man-made catastrophes have caused $268 billion of economic losses so far in 2022, chiefly driven...
JAKARTA: A dozen Indonesian families whose relatives died or were injured after consuming tainted cough syrups have...
SHANGHAI: Mobile apps and state media websites turned black-and-white, flags on some government buildings in Beijing...
Comments