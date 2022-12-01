Security arrangements reviewed

Rawalpindi: City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari here on Wednesday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed the security arrangements finalised for Pak-England practice session and cricket match.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, SP Rawal, SP Security and other senior police officers were present on the occasion. The CPO was briefed about the security arrangements. The CPO while reviewing the arrangements also visited the entry gates, parking, adjoining areas, markets and different other important places. He directed the senior officers to personally check the duty points and brief the personnel on duty. Implementation of the proposed Strandard Operating Procedures for the security should be ensured at all costs, he said adding, traffic flow in the traffic circle should also be ensured for the convenience of the citizens.
Islamabad: Syed Kaleem Imam, former IG Punjab, IG Sindh, and Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Narcotics Control,...
Rawalpindi: With low to zero gas pressure, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas dealers are openly looting the public with...
KARACHI: Geo Television and 7th Sky Entertainment were welcomed at the 21st ceremony of Pakistan Entertainment...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has issued notices to the Punjab Government seeking its replies on the 13th of December...
LAHORE: Pakistan has announced as many as 4,500 scholarships for Afghan students intending to pursue graduation and...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Senior Vice Chairman of the PPP Makhdoom Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani has vowed that...
Comments