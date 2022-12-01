Security arrangements reviewed

Rawalpindi: City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari here on Wednesday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed the security arrangements finalised for Pak-England practice session and cricket match.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, SP Rawal, SP Security and other senior police officers were present on the occasion. The CPO was briefed about the security arrangements. The CPO while reviewing the arrangements also visited the entry gates, parking, adjoining areas, markets and different other important places. He directed the senior officers to personally check the duty points and brief the personnel on duty. Implementation of the proposed Strandard Operating Procedures for the security should be ensured at all costs, he said adding, traffic flow in the traffic circle should also be ensured for the convenience of the citizens.