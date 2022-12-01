 
Thursday December 01, 2022
Spain seizes 5.6 tonnes of cocaine

By AFP
December 01, 2022

MADRID: Spanish authorities said on Wednesday they had seized 5.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 340 million euros in the port of Valencia, the nation´s biggest haul of the drug in four years. Police found the drugs during a search of a suspicious shipping container that arrived in the Mediterranean port, one of Europe´s busiest, from South America, the interior ministry said in a statement.

