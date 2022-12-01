Child Protection Unit inaugurated in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment and chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KP-CPWC) Anwar Zeb Khan inaugurated Child Protection Unit in the provincial capital on Wednesday.
Addressing the participants, Anwar Zeb said the KP government was taking tangible steps for the protection of child rights, saying it is also the responsibility of every citizen to perform their role in this regard. He added that KP had been at the forefront of children’s rights and protection compared to other provinces.
