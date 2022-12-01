Islamabad : The Safe City Islamabad is playing an effective role in the prevention of crimes and effectual security in the federal capital on the directives of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a police spok­esman said.

The capital police officer Safe City Rommel Akram said that "hotel eye" software is fully operational and working effectively and the software has been provided to all police stations for the identification of individuals and registering the data of people staying in hotels, guest houses, or shelters of Islamabad, a police public relations officer said.