240 graduates awarded degrees at Hailey College convocation

LAHORE:Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) has organised its convocation at a private hotel here on Wednesday.

PU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, HCBF Principal Prof Dr Mubbasher Munawar Khan, Rector University of Management and Technology Dr Asif Raza, Registrar Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, faculty members, students and their parents attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, degrees were distributed among 240 students of various sessions of BBA and MBA Banking and Finance and Insurance and Risk Management programmes. In his address, the VC appreciated and congratulated the hard work of the parents and teachers of the degree awarding students. He advised them to play a dynamic role for the development and strengthening of the country's economy by using their full potential after graduating from the best institution of the great university of Pakistan.

Dr Mubbasher shed light on the history and ongoing activities of the college. He thanked the Punjab University administration for improving the infrastructure of the college and supporting in MPhil, PhD programmes. He said that it was a matter of honour for him to build a mosque at his own expense in the college.

