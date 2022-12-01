Pakistan to become one of fastest-growing economies, claims Murad

Pakistan promises to become one of the fastest-growing economies, and with the development of infrastructure, investment in energy, education, vocational training and rapidly improving healthcare, we are poised to take off and compete alongside the rest of the world.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday while addressing an 18-member delegation of the Foreign Service Academy. “We are a country of over 200 million people, and by 2025, we will have 100 million people in the middle class, making Pakistan, the world's 10th largest middle-class country,” said the CM.

Talking about Sindh, he said that the province was passing through one of the most challenging times of its history due to the unprecedented heavy torrential rains that occurred in July and August.

“As of today, 780 lives have been lost, including 332 children, 304 males, and 144 females,” he explained. Shah said that 330 union councils in 23 districts were calamity-hit, and major roads and bridges, hospitals, and schools had also been severely damaged due to the floods.

Responding to a question, the CM said that his government had undertaken relief and rescue operations for the flood victims. “Major relief items like tents, ration bags, and mosquito nets have been provided to people living in the flood-affected areas,” he said and added that his government was also working with the World Bank and had established a public sector company for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of damaged houses in calamity-hit areas.

Talking about Karachi, Shah said that it was the financial hub and port city of Pakistan and the world's seventh largest city. The CM disclosed that the federal government had approved two new economic zones on the recommendation of the Sindh investment department, which were the Naushehro Feroze Industrial Park and Bhulari Special Economic Zone.