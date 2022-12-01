Sindh surveys 2.4m acres of farmland to compensate rain-hit small farmers

The Sindh government has so far surveyed over 2,433,000 acres of farmland in 103 Tehsils of 23 districts of the province to assess the damage the farmers have suffered in the recent floods in order to compensate them.

This information was shared at a meeting held at the Sindh Secretariat on Wednesday with Chief Secretary Dr Muhamad Sohail Rajput in the chair. The meeting reviewed the process of extending relief to the flood victims in the province.

It was informed that some 1,453 committees had been working in the province to survey the affected farmlands.

The CS said the survey was being conducted to develop a database of small farmers who would be given Rs5,000 per acre of their affected farmlands as compensation for their losses due to the floods earlier in the year.

He asked the officials concerned to complete the damage assessment surveys by December 5 and share its findings with the representatives of international donor agencies. He said the surveys had determined some 2,021,000 houses had been affected in Sindh due to the floods and 80 per cent of them were thatched dwellings while 20 per cent were concrete homes.

He said committees had also been constituted to resolve complaints of people regarding the latest surveys of the farmlands. The CS told the meeting that representatives of the army had also been included in the survey teams, and the data from the surveys was being collected through digital tools.