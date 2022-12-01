No net, no study

There is no lack of problems at the University of Turbat. However, a particularly annoying one is the lack of internet coverage across much of the campus. This includes the library, where students do much of their work.
Having a working internet connection is a prerequisite for being able to study properly in the 21st century. But it seems that the University of Turbat is struggling to keep up with the times.
Irfan Ilahi
Turbat
This letter refers to the news report ‘Hina Rabbani Khar holds political talks with Afghan FM in Kabul’ . This is...
There is no denying the fact that Ishaq Dar is trying to implement the failed policies of the 90s in 2022. During the...
Almost everyone in the world has been told to remain silent when they go into the library. Sadly, it seems Pakistanis...
This refers to the letter ‘Harmful App’ by Abdul Sattar. The letter highlights the negative aspects of TikTok....
The people of this country see and experience iniquity and injustice everywhere. No place are these twin evils more...
According to the WHO, air pollution reduces life expectancy by over two years. Unfortunately, as shocking as these...
Comments