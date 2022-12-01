 
December 01, 2022
Newspost

No net, no study

December 01, 2022

There is no lack of problems at the University of Turbat. However, a particularly annoying one is the lack of internet coverage across much of the campus. This includes the library, where students do much of their work.

Having a working internet connection is a prerequisite for being able to study properly in the 21st century. But it seems that the University of Turbat is struggling to keep up with the times.

Irfan Ilahi

Turbat

